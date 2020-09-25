1 injured in shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Portsmouth.

A police spokeswoman said a male was shot in the torso.

Details about the extent of his injuries weren’t clear as of 10:30 p.m.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 8:17 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Street and Gilmerton Avenue.

No suspect information is available.

