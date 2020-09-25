PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in Portsmouth.
A police spokeswoman said a male was shot in the torso.
Details about the extent of his injuries weren’t clear as of 10:30 p.m.
The call reporting the shooting came in at 8:17 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Street and Gilmerton Avenue.
No suspect information is available.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- President Trump expected to announce Supreme Court Justice pick Saturday
- Mnuchin and Powell urge support for unemployment relief and small business loans
- 1 injured in shooting in Portsmouth
- Multiple Google services go down in parts of U.S.
- 2020th Baby Born at Riverside Regional Medical Center