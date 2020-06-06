1 displaced after fire on Queen Street in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth fire officials say one person is displaced following a house fire.

Fire officials responded to Queen Street Friday night for a report of a fire.

Fire officials on scene said the fire started in the kitchen.

One person is displaced. They will be staying with family.

