1 displaced after fire on Queen Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Portsmouth Police are looking for a 25-year-old old man wanted in connection with a recent shooting that injured five people including a child.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Keith O. Elliott of Portsmouth. He's wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and brandishing.