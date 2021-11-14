1 dead following overnight crash near Midtown Tunnel in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are now investigating an overnight crash near the Midtown Tunnel that took the life of one person.

According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police, the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. Sunday near the tunnel. The exact location of the crash is not yet clear.

As of 3:15 a.m., the Midtown tunnel is currently blocked as police investigate the crash.

Officials urge motorists to find alternative routes. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible additional injuries.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.