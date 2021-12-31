1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Dunedin Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday afternoon in Portsmouth.
It happened around 2:25 p.m. just outside the Hodges Manor apartments in the 600 block of Dunedin Road, just off Portsmouth Blvd. near Airline Blvd.
No other details are available at this time, but police said the one man was taken to the hospital.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.