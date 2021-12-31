1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Dunedin Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday afternoon in Portsmouth.

It happened around 2:25 p.m. just outside the Hodges Manor apartments in the 600 block of Dunedin Road, just off Portsmouth Blvd. near Airline Blvd.

#BREAKING A man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Dunedin Road just outside the Hodges Manor apartments in @cityofPortsVA. @WAVY_News https://t.co/dlDdhWgng7 pic.twitter.com/be2uzVnlOS — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) December 31, 2021

No other details are available at this time, but police said the one man was taken to the hospital.