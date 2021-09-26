1 dead, another critically injured following overnight shooting on Randolph St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say one man died and another person was critically injured during a shooting incident overnight.

According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Randolph and Lancing around 2:50 a.m.

One man sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Another person sustained a critical injury and was rushed to a local hospital.

There are no further information.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.