1 dead, another critically injured following overnight shooting on Randolph St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say one man died and another person was critically injured during a shooting incident overnight.
According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of Randolph and Lancing around 2:50 a.m.
One man sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Another person sustained a critical injury and was rushed to a local hospital.
There are no further information.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.