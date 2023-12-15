PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead after crashing a vehicle into a building on Mohawk Drive in Portsmouth Friday.

The crash took place around 6 p.m., as the driver of a vehicle drove into a building in the 100 block of Mohawk Drive, just off of Portsmouth Boulevard, and the vehicle immediately caught fire, a Portsmouth Fire Rescue official said. It appeared the driver was already dead after Portsmouth fire crews put out the flames.

The fire is under control, the official said, and the Fire Marshal’s Office and Portsmouth Police will be investigating the cause.