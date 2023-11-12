PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating two separate shooting scenes.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Commonwealth Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 11 for gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived, they found four people who had been shot.

Paramedics rushed those victims to the hospital with serious injuries.

About 30 minutes later, police responded to another shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not said if these shootings are connected.