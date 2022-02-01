1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting near Portsmouth Sportsplex Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said one person died and another two were seriously injured in a shooting near the Portsmouth Sportsplex Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened near the 1600 block of Highland Avenue and the 1800 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. Dispatchers said the call came in around 7:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and found three males with gunshot wounds. One died from his injuries; the other two males’ injuries are considered serious.

The ages of the males, suspect information and circumstances of the shooting have not yet been released.

Police said they would release more information as it becomes available.

Fatal shooting near Portsmouth Sportsplex Feb. 1, 2022. (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)

Fatal shooting near Portsmouth Sportsplex Feb. 1, 2022. (WAVY photo/Chris Omahen)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.