PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is dead after a triple shooting in Portsmouth.

Friday around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Columbus Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two injured women. One of the women was seriously injured and the other had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Paramedics provided medical care for both women and took them to the hospital. Police say 31-year-old Erica Atkins died from her injuries in the hospital.

A third victim walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Investigation Bureau at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK -U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).