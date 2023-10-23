PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 10 block of Suburban Circle, in the Cradock area of the city.

Dispatchers received a report of a woman who was shot at the location. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the man deceased on the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

