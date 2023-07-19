PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is in critical condition following a house fire Wednesday morning in Portsmouth.

According to officials, the call for a house fire with a person trapped inside came in around 10:26 a.m. in the 500 block of Beechdale Rd. When crews arrived on the scene, they were able to extricate the person out of the house.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say the person was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.