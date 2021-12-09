Portsmouth woman to serve 16 months for DUI crash that killed friend

Evonne Brinkley Photo VA State Police_1542826310330.PNG.jpg

Evonne Brinkley

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth woman will serve over a year in prison after a 2018 DUI crash that took the life of her friend.

29-year-old Evonne Brinkley received a 16-month sentence on Thursday.

The head-on crash happened back on Oct. 28, 2018, when Brinkley drove west in the eastbound lanes of I-264 near Victory Boulevard Portsmouth. Brinkley’s friend, Cecilia R. Wells, was in the passenger’s seat and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in a Toyota Tacoma that collide with with Brinkley’s Chevrolet Equinox were injured.

Brinkley was charged with DUI after being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and later turned herself in to police after additional charges, including maiming and involuntary manslaughter, were placed.

WAVY’s Chris Horne was at the sentencing and will have more coming up.

