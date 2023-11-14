PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth has voted to approve collective bargaining for city employees, making it the first locality in Hampton Roads to do so.

The vote was 4-2, with Mayor Shannon Glover and Councilman Mark Whitaker voting no. Councilman De’Andre Barnes was absent Tuesday.

The push was led by Portsmouth Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Union Local 539, which held a rally beforehand to garner support. The union emphasized the move would benefit all city employees, not just firefighters, giving them a seat at the table to bargain for better wages and working conditions, and help fire, police and other city departments better retain workers.

Critics of the move said it could affect operations and increase costs for taxpayers.

This comes after Virginia passed a law in 2020 to allow public sector employees to collectively bargain pending local approval. Localities in other parts of the state have approved collective bargaining, including in Richmond and Northern Virginia. Virginia Beach is currently debating the issue.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.