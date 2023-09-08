PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a pair of shootings Friday evening that left at least one person injured.

At around 10:25 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Effingham Street for a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Portsmouth Police are also investigating another shooting Friday evening in the area of Dale Drive and Columbus Avenue.

Police did not immediately say whether anyone was injured or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They asked for people to avoid that area while officers investigate.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Portsmouth Police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

