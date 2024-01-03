PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a woman is hurt after an early morning shooting.

Police say around 2:07 a.m. they received a call about gunshots near Westmoreland Avenue and Valhalla Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman with an ear injury.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Police say the actual scene is at the 4700 block of Race Street.

A photographer at the scene saw a car shattered windows and a woman in the back of a police car.

This marks the second reported shooting in Portsmouth in 2024.

We urge those with information about this incident to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.