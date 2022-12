PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it is investigating a bomb threat at the Judicial Center.

Deputies were seen putting up barricades at the entrances to the courthouse, located at 1345 Court St. The Sheriff’s Office said it was called in at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

A Norfolk bomb squad is looking at a suspicious package in the courthouse, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No further details are available at this time.

