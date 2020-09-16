Portsmouth School Board to hold public hearings on renaming some schools

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth school officials will hold two public hearings gathering input for renaming some city schools.

The public hearings are scheduled for Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 and will focus on the proposed renaming of Woodrow Wilson High School, James Hurst Elementary and John Tyler Elementary, the school division announced Tuesday.

The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School (1401 Elmhurst Lane) in the school’s Little Theatre.

Those who wish to speak must register before the meeting. Registration can be done by email the board’s clerk at kathy.chambliss@portsk12.com.

All speakers will need to wear their face masks and be physically distanced and outside the theater when not speaking to the board.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the division’s Facebook page, and it will also be recorded and posted later on the division’s YouTube channel.

Those who can’t attend in-person should submit suggestions in writing and include: 1) suggested name; 2) name, address, and phone number of person(s) submitting suggestion; and 3) rationale for suggested name.

The Newport News School Board is also considering renaming some schools that carry names associated with the Confederacy and segregation.

The Newport News School Board voted Tuesday to move forward with the renaming process.

All suggested names should be submitted to School Board Member Mrs. Costella B. Williams, chair of the committee, via the Clerk of the School Board, P. O. Box 998, Portsmouth, Virginia, 23705.

