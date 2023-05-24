PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for Tynette Eva Africa, who was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday.

Police said they were trying to check on her welfare because of a medical concern for her wellbeing, since she is without her medication.

Africa is 57 years old and about 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, and was last seen around 8 a.m. near the 1600 block of Jefferson Street, wearing a red, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black socks and a pink and tie-dye shoes.

Police asked that anyone who has information on her whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.