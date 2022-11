PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police detectives are looking for a 12-year-old boy.

Jah-Que Newsome was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday near the 2600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

He was wearing blue shorts and a polo checkered board hoodie with green, blue, white, and yellow colors on it.