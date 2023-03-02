PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney says a former Portsmouth police officer has been indicted on charges in connection to a 2018 shooting that left one man dead.

According to Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales, Vincent McClean has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of voluntary manslaughter.

This charge stems from a shooting in May 2018 on Navajo Trail. Officers were called to the area for reports of a home invasion. When they arrived on scene, they were confronted by two armed suspects.

Police ordered the suspects to surrender and when they did not comply, officers shot one of the suspects.

29-year-old Willie Marable was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other suspect, 32-year-old Erica Brown, was originally facing charges of attempted burglary and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges against Brown have since been nolle prossed.

A spokesperson from Portsmouth police says McClean retired from the department in 2020.

This is breaking news and will be updated.