Portsmouth Police: Man stabbed, seriously injured on Hawthorne Lane

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was stabbed and seriously injured Wednesday night in Portsmouth.

Police say they were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the 5800 block of Hawthorne Lane.

They found a man who was stabbed in “the lower body,” Sgt. Misty Holley said.

His injuries are considered serious and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they have a person in custody, but did not elaborate further.

