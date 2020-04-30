Portsmouth Police: Man stabbed, seriously injured on Hawthorne Lane

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights_1523807047023.jpg-842137442-842137442-842137442.jpg

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was stabbed and seriously injured Wednesday night in Portsmouth.

Police say they were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the 5800 block of Hawthorne Lane.

They found a man who was stabbed in “the lower body,” Sgt. Misty Holley said.

His injuries are considered serious and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they have a person in custody, but did not elaborate further.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories