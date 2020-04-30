PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was stabbed and seriously injured Wednesday night in Portsmouth.
Police say they were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the 5800 block of Hawthorne Lane.
They found a man who was stabbed in “the lower body,” Sgt. Misty Holley said.
His injuries are considered serious and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say they have a person in custody, but did not elaborate further.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Portsmouth Police: Man stabbed, seriously injured on Hawthorne Lane
- Man seriously injured in shooting on Tazewell Street in Portsmouth
- Williamsburg officials encourage voters to cast absentee ballots; outline plan for in-person voting
- Hampton University asks for community donations to support students during COVID-19 pandemic
- Norfolk PD celebrates woman’s 97th birthday with social distancing, ice cream truck and flashy signs