Portsmouth Police: Man shot with serious injuries on Twin Pines Road

Photo courtesy of 10 On Your Side’s Photojournalist Jack Noonan.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded in the 3800 block of Twin Pines Road for a gunshot wound on Saturday evening.

Emergency communications received the call just after 8 p.m. for police and medical assistance.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male in the parking lot of a convenience store suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police say he was transported by medics to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information is available at this time from police as the investigation remains ongoing.

