PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two vehicles of interest that they say were involved in a Nov. 15 shooting into an occupied vehicle incident in the 200 block of Kings Highway.

Police said the vehicles appear to be a white, four-door Nissan sedan with 30-day tags, and a white Chevrolet full-size pickup truck with unknown tags.

The white truck’s front driver’s side tire and rim are black in the images they obtained. Neither party has been identified, and there have been no reported injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Portsmouth Police’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s P3Tips app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.