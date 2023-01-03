PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are looking for 18-year-old Drye’Auntae L. Smith, someone they consider to be a person of interest in the 2020 homicide of Curtis Walton.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Police said in 2020 that Walton was fatally shot April 8, 2020 in the 3600 block of Columbia Street, not far from the intersection of Airline and Frederick boulevards. He was shot in the torso and later died at the hospital, police said. The call had come in around 8:37 p.m.

Family members described Watson as a man of God who always tried to do the right thing, even at a young age.