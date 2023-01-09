PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are looking for 35-year-old Darius A. Jones in connection to the December homicide of a 5-year-old boy in the 3800 block of Turnpike Road, saying Monday he faces several charges in connection to it.

The charges Jones faces includes possession with intent to distribute Schedule I and II controlled substances, felony child neglect, felony child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor connected to the Dec. 19 death of the boy, Portsmouth Police said Monday.

The mother of the boy, Kara Faulkner, 31, has already been charged with second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty after she had admitted the boy had been around fentanyl and crack cocaine the night before.

She had brought her son into Maryview Hospital in the morning Dec. 19 and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said later that day they deemed the boy’s death suspicious.

Police ask that anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.