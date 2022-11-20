PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black vans with a white stripe.
Gabriel Merk, 13, is about 5-foot-7, 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black coat with a hoodie, and blue or black jeans.
Police ask that anyone with information on where they are to contact them at 757-393-5300, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip at P3Tips.com or go to www.portscrimeline.com.