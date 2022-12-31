PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they say took place near the area of Randolph Street and Atlanta Avenue Saturday morning.

Police said the homicide took place around 10:16 a.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds, which proved to be fatal, they said.

Portsmouth Police said more information would follow as it becomes available.

It’s the second homicide reported by Portsmouth Police in the space of less than 16 hours.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

