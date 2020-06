PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Thursday morning on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Police say dispatchers got a call at 6:47 a.m. and found the male in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon. He had been shot in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police say no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.