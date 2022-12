Portsmouth Police are investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a juvenile male.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a juvenile male.

He was reported as a walk-in at an area hospital around 8:35 a.m. Monday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police have confirmed that it was not a gunshot wound, but have not confirmed the cause.

Police said this is an active death investigation, and more details would be provided as information becomes available.

Check back with WAVY.com for updates.