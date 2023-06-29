PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 40 block of Greenland Boulevard in which an officer’s gun discharged.

Police said they have requested the Virginia State Police’s help for what it described as an officer-involved shooting.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident and requested the assistance of VSP for an officer involved shooting that occurred near the 40 block of Greenland Blvd. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/1AH9KxyJea — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) June 29, 2023

According to the National Policing Institute, “although no national or standard definition exists, an officer-involved shooting (OIS) may be defined as the discharge of a firearm, which may include accidental and intentional discharges, by a police officer, whether on or off duty.”