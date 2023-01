Portsmouth Police is investigating a homicide it said took place early Sunday morning near the 2900 block of Elm Avenue. (Photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they said took place early Sunday morning near the 2900 block of Elm Avenue.

Police said it took place around 3:38 a.m. They found a man with fatal gunshot wounds.

Portsmouth Police said they would provide more information as it becomes available.

Check back with WAVY.com for updates.