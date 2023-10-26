PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Comedian, Portsmouth native and Hampton University grad Wanda Sykes is coming to Norfolk in 2024 on her Please & Thank You tour.

The show’s at Chrysler Hall on Friday, March 15. Presale for tickets starts on Thursday, October 26 at 10 a.m. and general sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The 59-year-old funny woman’s has been in several recent shows, including “History of the World: Part II,” “Velma” and the Netflix series “The Upshaws,” the latter of which she co-created.

She’s also nominated for two Primetime Emmys for her latest Netflix special “Wanda Sykes; I’m an Entertainer.”

You can buy tickets at Scope Arena box office, Ticketmaster and wandasykes.com.