Portsmouth Meals on Wheels looking for new location

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Seniors throughout the country and here in Hampton Roads rely on food daily through the Meals on Wheels program.

However, the Portsmouth chapter is hoping they do not have to put the brakes on their program after the building used to prepare the meals was recently sold.

Tonya Chandler is the Portsmouth Meals on Wheels Coordinator.

She says seniors depend on their services with a hot fresh meal, snack and and a cold drink. The building that the program is currently using will no longer be used for the services, and the program has until the end of the month to find a new home, Chandler says.

“I’m very nervous because we are a very vital service for the seniors in Portsmouth and parts of Western Branch and parts of Chesapeake,” Chandler said. “This is a way for them to stay at home, without having to go long-term care. I don’t want this service to have to end, I would like for it to continue. For the seniors.”

According to Chandler, the program serves about 50 seniors per day.

“They thank you a million times when you arrive there,” Chandler said “They are happy to see you.”

Now, Chandler is hoping someone will arrive with the main ingredient, in the form of a new space, and those who will cook with love for the seniors who depend on it.

The Portsmouth Meals on Wheels is looking for a school, a church, or anywhere that has an industrial kitchen and proper license.

The program also receives donations from United Way. You can donate to the Meal on Wheels of Portsmouth at any time. The designated number is 5609, Meals on Wheels of Portsmouth.