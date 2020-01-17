Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe won’t seek reelection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe has announced he will not seek reelection in 2020.

In an email to city leaders obtained by 10 On Your Side, Rowe said he wants to spend more time with family, including grandchildren that live out of town.

“Because of my public service commitments, we have missed many family events, and we have realized for a good long while that we need to spend more time with our family – especially our out-of-town family, Rowe wrote. “As such, I will not run for re-election for another term as Mayor.”

Rowe took office in November 2016 and his term expires in December 31, 2020.

This breaking article will be updated.