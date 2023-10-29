PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia is making strides toward becoming the primary logistics center the Mid-Atlantic’s growing offshore-wind energy industry.

Last week, the port received its first shipment of components for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

Courtesy of the Port of Virginia Courtesy of the port of Virginia

It took crews two and a half days to offload eight large monopile foundations at Portsmouth Marine Terminal (PMT).

PMT is a former container terminal that has been repurposed to handle heavy components used in the construction of offshore wind turbines. Weighing in at nearly 1,500 tons, the 250-foot monopiles require a deep-water marine terminal that can support the large components.

“We are investing in PMT to ensure it can handle this kind of cargo and it easily passed this first test,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Our work here is progressing according to schedule and this terminal is well-situated to meet the needs of the CVOW project. There is going to be a lot activity taking place here during the next year, and The Port of Virginia is going to establish itself as the Mid-Atlantic’s logistics hub for offshore wind.”

Portsmouth Marine Terminal is one of two multi-use terminals in the Norfolk Harbor.