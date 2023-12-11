FOX LAKE, Ill. — Authorities have identified a man killed after he was hit by a truck in Illinois Sunday morning.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, 28-year-old Troy Dowsett, from Portsmouth, Virginia, died in the early morning hours after he was hit near Route 59 and Grand Avenue.

The coroner’s office said Fox Lake Police and fire officials were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

After arriving on the scene, emergency crews located Dowsett and transported him to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not identified anyone else involved or provided details on what led to the crash.

There is also no information at this time why Dowsett was in Illinois.

An investigation by Fox Lake Police and the Lake County Crash Assistance Team is underway.