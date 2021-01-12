Portsmouth man dies in crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man died in a crash Monday night on Route 58 in Suffolk.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened in the 1600 block of Route 58/Portsmouth Blvd. just before 11 p.m.

The preliminary investigation showed the man’s SUV was heading east when it went off the road and struck a guardrail, before going airborne and into a ditch.

The driver, 28-year-old Dayquan Eley, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the SUV.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time, but Suffolk police are investigating.