SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man died after crashing Thursday night at an off ramp on Route 164 in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials say the crash happened around 8 p.m. at the off-ramp at Bridge Road.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver was heading west when his vehicle ran off the road, struck a guardrail and rolled over. The driver, identified as 63-year-old Timothy Fields, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation as of Friday morning.