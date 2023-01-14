PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police have charged 26-year-old Kip Jones II in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found another man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Jones has also been charged with shooting in the commission of a felony, use of a firearm and shooting inside a building.

Jones is currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail.