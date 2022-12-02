PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child and indecent exposure after two alleged indecent exposure incidents on Thursday in Suffolk.

Suffolk police say they happened in the Burbage Grant area of the city. Deshawn Parker, 26, was identified as the suspect and taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail. He was later released on bond.

Police say they were able to track down Parker based on the description of the suspect vehicle, believed to be a dark blue Nissan Altima with temporary Virginia plates A88068.

They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed additional alleged incidents to contact the Suffolk Police Department or the Suffolk Crime Line.