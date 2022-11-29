PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth family lost everything to a fire at their Clifford Street home earlier in November and they’re looking for help.

The fire took place Nov. 1 in the 4000 block of Clifford Street in the Westhaven area of the city, with the call coming in at 11:53 a.m. A photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows the house fully engulfed in flames.

Julius Simmons, in his appeal, confirmed that his home was a total loss, and that he, his daughter and two nephews lost everything in the fire.

Simmons said he was reluctant to start a GoFundMe, but was encouraged to do so by neighbors and friends.

Anyone wanting to help can go here.