PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth’s city assessor is set to be fired at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, councilman Bill Moody confirmed to 10 On Your Side.

He said that, in a closed session, the votes were there to fire City Assessor Patrick Dorris, but Virginia code states that the firing cannot happen officially until City Council votes on it during a public session.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.