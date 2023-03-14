Former city assessor Janey Culpepper appointed to same position in interim capacity

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth City Assessor Patrick Dorris has officially been fired by City Council following a vote at its Tuesday meeting.

Council voted 5-1, with Dr. Mark Whitaker voting against and Councilman De’Andre Barnes absent after being escorted out of the council chamber earlier in the meeting over council rules created regarding his streaming council meetings on Facebook Live from the dais.

The vote Tuesday comes after Councilman Bill Moody had said Monday, following a closed session of council, that Dorris would be fired.

Moody had, in a previous council session, chided Dorris after the now-former city assessor said he was still having issues with staffing levels and the implementation of a new assessor system.

Mayor Shannon Glover declined comment when asked about the decision to fire Dorris.

Councilman Mark Hugel said he couldn’t comment, saying it was a personnel matter.

Before his no vote, Whitaker called Dorris “courageous,” and said he was “standing up against privileged persons” in the city.

Council moved to appoint Janey Culpepper as interim city assessor, with a $120,000 salary. Whitaker was again the lone no vote.

Culpepper has previously served as Portsmouth’s city assessor, and also served in Suffolk as a deputy city assessor.

Moody addressed Culpepper’s appointment, saying it is a “disservice” regarding a question by Whitaker about her not having a degree, saying she worked in the assessor’s office for three decades.

