PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s gaming revenue remains steady between about $20 million and $22 million per month, the latest casino report from the Virginia Lottery shows.

The new report released Friday says Rivers made just over $21.5 million in August. That’s down slightly from the $22.3 million in revenue in July, but up from the $20.5 million reported in June.

The City of Portsmouth meanwhile gets $1.29 million in tax revenue as part of their host city agreement.

This comes after commercial casinos in the U.S. saw their best July ever in 2023, the AP reported. The American Gaming Association said casino winnings were up nearly 6% from July 2022.

You can read the full report from the Virginia Lottery here.