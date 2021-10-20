Portsmouth business on South Street robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A business was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in Portsmouth.

In a response to WAVY’s inquiry, police didn’t say exactly which business was robbed, but said it was in the 1600 block of South Street. Google shows the only store in the block is H&H Grocery.

The suspect threatened an employee and stole an undisclosed amount of money. Police said no injuries were reported.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

