PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs is heading to Maui to help those affected by the catastrophic wildfires on the island.

As of Thursday, the wildfires had killed at least 36 people and were still ongoing.

Mercy Chefs says it’s first team members will be on the ground in Maui starting on Thursday, bringing food and other supplies to the island.

“We are beginning to raise support for our partners on the ground to provide food and supplies as best we can with the current limited access to the island,” the humanitarian organization wrote on Facebook. “… the island is in desperate need of our support, and we will do all we can, but we can’t do it without your help.

They’re requesting donations at mercychefs.com/donate-maui-wildfires to help with aid. You can also follow them on social media: @MercyChefs.