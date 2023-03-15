NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Port of Virginia announced Tuesday that they will partner with Norfolk Southern to offer a new daily rail service to Memphis, Tennessee.

According to a press release, the news service will begin on April 1 and is part of a nearly $1.4 billion dollar expansion.

“It’s an important step west and south for The Port of Virginia,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Both exporters and importers have asked us [Norfolk Southern and the port] to develop a high-quality Memphis rail service.”

The railroad’s regional terminal is located in Southwest Tennessee and is about 40 miles from Memphis. Cargo moving through Memphis can also reach 45 states, Canada and Mexico by rail within two days.