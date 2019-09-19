Poquoson superintendent says ‘appropriate action’ taken following racist videos

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Poquoson City Schools’ superintendent says Poquoson High School will play its road game against Tabb High School as scheduled Thursday night.

The school canceled its game against York High School last week, after videos surfaced showing what appeared to be some members of the high school’s football team using racist language.

Superintendent Jennifer Parish said she could not say how the players were punished, but said in an email to 10 On Your Side that “appropriate action was taken.”

Poquoson Police Chief Clifford Bowen told 10 On Your Side officers continue to monitor social media chatter regarding the video.

Bowen said no charges are being sought.

The game between Poquoson and Tabb is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bailey Field in York County.