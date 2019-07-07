Poquoson man injured in hit and run dies; his family pleas for answers

POQUOSON, Va (WAVY) – The family of a Poquoson man hit by a car in Newport News says he has died.

Herbert Wilson was throwing things into a dumpster when his daughter says a car hit him.

Police have still not tracked down the driver.

It happened last month near Colleen Drive and Laramie Court.

Aime Wilson, Herbert’s daughter says he was a kind man who was lived by a lot of people. She says Someone who did not deserve this.

“My father passed away this morning at 1:19 am,” said Wilson

“I think it’s the hardest thing we’ve ever had to deal with.”

Aime Wilson says today she and her family have one thing on their mind, anger.

“I think it’s the biggest emotion we’re feeling right now,” she said.

After more than a week of fighting for his life, he passed away Saturday morning



“There were all these small pieces of hope that were given to us that he was making minor improvements and then they would be snatched away just as soon as they were given to us, and then he started declining right after that.”

Herbert was hit by a car On June 27th after 3 in the afternoon while taking out the trash in the area of Colleen Drive and Laramie Court.

The driver didn’t stop.



“What they did was wrong he was 56 years old with 4 children 6 grandchildren and he had years and years ahead of him, but they hit him and left and left him to die.”

Aime says their family has a lot of questions.

“Who just doesn’t stop, doesn’t pay attention to the point we they run into somebody and just keep going. Do you not have a conscious?” she said.

The pain has only begun for this family, now more than ever they plea for answers, so at the very least they can eventually find closure.



“Just turn yourself in. I mean it is going to be a lot harder if someone else catches you that knows my father than it is for you to turn yourself in.”

Police at this point still do not have any suspects.

It was reported he was struck by a beige/tan/gold vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus station wagon.

The driver was described to be Hispanic male or a white male with a “dark tan,” short hair, and a mustache.

The vehicle should have at the minimum, front end damage