Woman displaced after mobile home fire in Poquoson

Poquoson

Photo Courtesy – Poquoson Fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one woman has been displaced following a mobile home fire in Poquoson Tuesday morning.

According to Poquoson Fire officials, the call for the fire came in just after 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Wythe Creek.

There were no injuries reported to the woman or to the firefighters who responded to the incident.

Officials say the fire was caused by an electrical problem. American Red Cross is currently assisting the resident with lodging.

